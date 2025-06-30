Some Things Worth Sharing

Some Things Worth Sharing

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Lori Elward's avatar
Lori Elward
Jul 26, 2025

I choose a different destination altogether.

I kept falling in the hole, and even when I managed to walk around it, I could hear it calling me back - sucking me to it like a giant vacuum cleaner. I needed to go to an entirely different place far enough way that it no longer had power over me. I needed to leave a lot of old toxic stuff behind. As a 71-year-old disabled senior, the process of letting go of most of my old life and getting the small amount of things I chose to bring to another state across the country was maybe the most difficult thing I have ever done. But here I am. I still have problems, and moving did not solve them. Moving did not fix my life. Sometimes I feel the call of that damn hole. But it is far away now, and I have new places to go. I look out the window at a beautiful river and wild flowers and geese and squirrels instead of an ugly 15 ft prickly pear cactus and rocky desert ground. Every morning I open my curtains and there it is - my beautiful river. And about once a week, I get to see my family. I have more hope - and there is a tremendous amount to be said for hope!

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Melissa Scala's avatar
Melissa Scala
Dec 6, 2025

Well, now I am really thinking... and I know a few people who could benefit from this post.

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