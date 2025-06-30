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When I was in my 30’s, I stumbled across The Tibetan Book of Living and Dying.

Inside was a prose poem that I loved so much, that I still think about it a few decades later.

I’m sharing it here because maybe it’ll resonate in the same way for you too.

Autobiography in Five Short Chapters

by Portia Nelson

Chapter I

I walk down the street.

There is a deep hole in the sidewalk.

I fall in.

I am lost… I am helpless.

It isn’t my fault.

It takes forever to find a way out.

Chapter II

I walk down the same street.

There is a deep hole in the sidewalk.

I pretend I don’t see it.

I fall in again.

I can’t believe I am in the same place.

But it isn’t my fault.

It still takes a long time to get out.

Chapter III

I walk down the same street.

There is a deep hole in the sidewalk.

I see it is there.

I still fall in… it’s a habit.

My eyes are open.

I know where I am.

It is my fault.

I get out immediately.

Chapter IV

I walk down the same street.

There is a deep hole in the sidewalk.

I walk around it.

Chapter V

I walk down another street.

My note to you:

Here’s what surprised me the first time I read this:

That there was a Chapter Five.

I thought the breakthrough was Chapter Four… when you finally walk around the hole.

But then comes Chapter Five.

You walk down a different street.

And that… surprised me.

Because it never occurred to me that you could just… not do the same thing at all.

This feels especially relevant in the land of toxic relationships. Or soul-sucking jobs.

We think:

“Well, I’ll just learn how to set better boundaries with this emotionally avoidant guy.”

“I’ll stay in this job but manage my stress better and bring my calming tea.”

“I’ll keep my same life, but I’ll meditate more.”

And sometimes? Yes. That works.

But sometimes, Chapter Five is needed.

Another street.

Another choice.

Another self you haven't tried being yet.

So now I’m wondering…

What’s your Chapter Five?

If this stirred something in you, share below and tell me what. I read every note.

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