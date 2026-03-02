Some Things Worth Sharing

Some Things Worth Sharing

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Malisa | The Reinvented Soul's avatar
Malisa | The Reinvented Soul
Mar 4

This is so inspiring. Just do the one thing in front of you. And then the next thing will present itself. If you try to do all the things - you just get overwhelmed and then nothing gets done.

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4 replies by Some Things Worth Sharing and others
Joy Overstreet's avatar
Joy Overstreet
Mar 4

The word "courageous" makes all the difference. I can clean my desk as a tiny step but it doesn't take courage.

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1 reply by Some Things Worth Sharing
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