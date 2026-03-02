There’s this lie we keep telling ourselves about progress.

That it requires a big move. A dramatic pivot. Burning it down and starting over. (Preferably while playing Beyoncé and crying into expensive wine.)

I’ve done that. And honestly? It’s exhausting.

But what if we don’t need a massive overhaul? And the real answer to enjoying a larger life is so small …it’s almost embarrassing?

That’s what my expert today has to say.

Meet Kristin Gutierrez. She has something very much worth sharing.

Kristin’s a 2x bestselling author who launched her business the same day she got fired from her VP job. And she landed her first client before dinner.

Now she gets people unstuck in 25-minute calls.

Her method? The 1% Dial. One tiny, precise adjustment… instead of a full-on burn-it-all-down overhaul.

Enjoy my Q&A with Kristin below!

xo, Karen

An intimate interview with Kristin Gutierrez:

The woman who gets people unstuck in 25 minutes… by telling them to do less.

Kristin Gutierrez

Q1: In a world screaming about hustle and massive action and 10X everything, you've quietly built a business on the opposite idea. What is the 1% Dial? And when did you realize that tiny consistent moves were doing something that big dramatic overhauls never could?

Kristin: The 1% Dial is the idea that transformation doesn’t come from blowing up your life or rebuilding everything at once.

It comes from adjusting one meaningful variable at a time.

Most people think progress requires reinvention. What I’ve seen, both in my own career and with hundreds of entrepreneurs, is that people aren’t stuck because they lack effort. They’re stuck because they’re turning ten dials at once.

After leaving corporate, I initially tried the big overhaul approach. New identity, new business, new strategy all at once. It was exhausting.

The breakthrough came when I started helping clients make one precise adjustment instead of chasing massive change.

One pricing decision. One offer refinement. One conversation they’d been avoiding.

That’s when momentum started compounding.

Q2: Where did this idea come from? Was there a moment it clicked? Or did you stumble onto it watching people fail?

Kristin: It came from watching very capable people stay stuck despite doing everything “right.”

High performers don’t struggle because they’re lazy. They struggle because they overcorrect.

They consume more information, add more strategies, and assume the answer is complexity.

During short 25-minute breakthrough calls, I noticed something surprising. People didn’t need more plans. They needed clarity on the next smallest move that actually mattered.

Once they made that move, everything else reorganized itself.

That pattern repeated so consistently it became impossible to ignore.

Q3: You say there are things we’ve been taught about momentum and progress that are actually working against us. Can you give us an example? Something that feels like forward motion but is actually keeping them stuck?

Kristin: Constant preparation.

People redesign websites, rewrite messaging, build funnels, or create new offers before validating the core idea.

It feels productive, but it delays exposure to real feedback.

In my work, progress usually happens when someone simplifies instead of adds.

One clear offer sold to one real person teaches more than months of planning.

Forward motion isn’t activity.

It’s a decision followed by imperfect action.

Q4: Why do we keep reaching for the 100% overhaul when 1% is what actually compounds?

Kristin: Because overhauls feel emotionally satisfying.

They give us the illusion of control.

Turning the dial 1% requires patience and self-trust.

It asks you to believe that small, aligned actions will create exponential results later.

That’s uncomfortable in a culture addicted to instant transformation.

But compounding only works when adjustments are sustainable.

Q5: What does "turning the dial" look like in a real stuck person's real Tuesday?

Kristin: It looks very ordinary.

Raising a price instead of redesigning an entire business. Sending the message you’ve been drafting for three weeks. Scheduling the masterclass before you feel ready. Selling the offer before perfecting the curriculum.

Imperfect action is a core part of my Say Yes & Figure It Out philosophy. You move first, then refine based on reality instead of imagination.

Q6: People come to you paralyzed. What's the smallest move you've ever given someone that changed everything?

Kristin: I once told a client to change one sentence when describing their offer.

Not the program. Not the pricing.

Just the way they articulated the outcome.

Within weeks, they closed clients because people finally understood the value.

Often the breakthrough isn’t operational. It’s clarity.

That’s why many of my sessions create shifts in under 25 minutes.

When the right dial moves, momentum returns immediately.

Q7: What's the biggest mistake people make when they try to apply the 1% approach? Because I imagine there's a way to hear "small consistent moves" and turn it into a very sophisticated form of procrastination?

Kristin: Confusing small with safe.

The 1% Dial is not about avoiding discomfort. It’s about choosing the smallest courageous action available.

If the action doesn’t create exposure, feedback, or growth, it’s probably avoidance disguised as strategy.

Small should still feel slightly uncomfortable.

Q8: How do you sell "slow down and do less" to people who are convinced that hustle is the only answer?

Kristin: I don’t actually teach people to slow down. I teach them to focus.

When you simplify, execution speeds up. Decisions get cleaner. Revenue becomes more predictable.

My framework is Simplify → Scale → Sell.

Most entrepreneurs try to scale chaos.

When you simplify first, growth becomes lighter and faster without burnout.

Q9: I have to push back a little here… because 1% sounds almost suspiciously gentle. We live in a world where your competitor is working at 100%, where markets move fast, where waiting and going slow has real costs. Isn’t there a real risk that “turn the dial slowly” becomes a very comfortable story people tell themselves while their dreams quietly expire?

Kristin: That’s a fair concern, but the 1% Dial isn’t passive. It’s precise.

The people who win long-term aren’t necessarily working harder. They’re adjusting faster.

They learn from real data instead of guessing.

They put themselves into action and then iterating from feedback versus building in a vacuum.

Turning one dial intentionally every day compounds faster than sporadic bursts of unsustainable effort.

Precision beats intensity over time.

Q10: What’s one dial someone could turn 1% today? Something so small it almost feels like cheating… that would actually move the needle?

Kristin: Get radically clear on the outcome you create.

Not the features. Not the process. The transformation.

Most businesses become simpler and more profitable the moment the outcome is obvious.

Clarity attracts opportunity faster than effort ever will.

Q11: Where can people find you and work with you?

Kristin: You can find me through my work around the Say Yes & Figure It Out framework, where I help entrepreneurs simplify their offers, create high-ticket clarity, and build scalable growth without adding more hours or complexity.

The best place to start is connecting with me online or joining one of my live masterclasses, where the goal is simple: help people move from stuck to momentum quickly and sustainably.

To dive deeper into Kristin’s work:

Website: sayyesandfigureitout.com

Podcast (”The Kristin Gutierrez Podcast”): Available on Spotify and all major platforms

Books:

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