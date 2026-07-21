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There’s a diagnosis we all give ourselves when work starts draining us.

“I need more discipline.” More motivation. A better morning routine. A podcast about habits. An accountability buddy for the accountability buddy.

But what if you’ve been treating the wrong condition entirely?

What if that exhaustion is NOT a character flaw. It’s data! Info your body has been filing, in triplicate, that you’ve been ignoring!

That’s what my guest today is here to say.

Meet Scott Perry. He has something very much worth sharing.

Scott’s a creative coach who practices what he calls “empathetic antagonism,” which means he refuses to agree with you when you’re lying to yourself. (Every family reunion needs one of him.) He’s the author of Intrepid: Dare to Make a Difference and runs the Creative on Purpose community.

His tool? The Zest Barometer.

One question. Thirty seconds. It tells you whether you’re doing the wrong thing entirely… or doing the right thing the wrong way.

Because those two problems feel identical… and require opposite cures.

Enjoy my Q&A with Scott below!

xo, Karen

A zesty interview with Scott Perry,

the coach who can tell in 30 seconds whether you should quit… or just recalibrate.

Scott Perry

Q1. What is The Zest Barometer? And when did you realize most people are guessing at problems they could be reading off a gauge?

A: The Zest Barometer is a check-in tool. One question. It tells you whether the work you’re doing energizes you or exhausts you.



That’s the whole tool. One question. Thirty seconds. No hiding. Just data to decide on.



I built it for myself first. I was burning out on something I had told everyone I loved, and I couldn’t figure out why. I kept assuming I needed more discipline, better systems, a stronger morning routine, an accountability buddy. None of it worked.



I had been treating my exhaustion as a character flaw. The minute I treated it as data, the question became obvious. The answer arrived embarrassingly fast.



Most people walk around with a gauge they’ve never looked at. They feel the depletion. They blame themselves for it. Then they buy a course about it. The Zest Barometer skips all of that equivocation and hiding and puts you back on the hook, responsible for what you decide and do next.

Q2. Walk us through how someone runs The Zest Barometer test on themselves on a typical day. What does the needle measure? And what’s the moment where someone reads it and finally understands what’s been happening to them?

A: You pause. You ask: “Does what I’m doing energize me or exhaust me?” That’s the whole test.



The needle measures one thing: the gap between what you say you care about and what your body is reporting. Your nervous system keeps receipts. You’ve just been too busy to look at them.



The “holy sh*t” moment usually comes the third or fourth time someone runs it. The first time, they hedge. The second time, they equivocate. By the third, the performance drops, and the truth shows up.



What they usually realize is that they’ve been pushing through something for months, sometimes years, that’s been quietly leaking energy the whole time. The part that’s hardest to swallow is that they really knew the truth all along. They just didn’t have a name for what they knew.

Q3. What’s the tell that separates doing the wrong thing entirely from doing the right thing the wrong way? And what’s the most common misdiagnosis?

A: The tell is in the texture of the exhaustion.



If you’re doing the wrong thing, the depletion feels hollow. Like you keep moving, but nothing is being built. You finish a task, and there’s no satisfaction, just the next task.



If you’re doing the right thing the wrong way, the depletion feels heavy, but the work itself still has signal. You can point to moments inside it that meant something, even when the whole thing is wearing you down.



Most people misdiagnose by quitting when they should simply recalibrate. Or start grinding when they really should walk away. Either move is plausible. Both feel righteous. And the cost of getting it wrong can be your reputation, peace of mind, and years of unnecessary effort.

Q4. Once the Zest Barometer surfaces the commitment problem, what’s actually required to close the gap? And why is “I’ll just try harder next time” almost never the right answer?

A: What’s required is a smaller promise.



Commitment scales down before it scales up. The smaller the promise you can keep, the more trust you build with yourself. “Try harder” fails because it’s force applied to a problem of clarity. The harder you push without the right diagnosis, the deeper the hole you dig.



When the Barometer surfaces the gap, the next move is to make one promise small enough that you’ll actually keep it this week. Boring is the point.



The unimpressive promise kept is what builds the self-trust on which everything else depends. Self-trust is the currency. You’ve been spending it on grandiose plans for years.

Q5. What does empathetic antagonism look like in practice? And what do you do when a client recoils from what they see?

A: Most coaches start out by coaching for agreement. Some graduate to coaching for insight. I see myself more as a cornerman. I’m looking for someone’s blind spots, hiding places, missed leverage, and peeking around corners to detect unanticipated obstacles and opportunities. When I coach, it’s with empathetic antagonism — helping you see what you don’t see in a way you can’t unsee. Providing insights that inspire intentional action and help you get clearer about and closer to what you really want.

In practice, it looks like me refusing to agree with you when you’re lying to yourself.



I won’t celebrate your half-truths. I won’t validate the story you’ve been rehearsing. I will ask the question you’ve been steering around, and I’ll ask it again when you change the subject.



That’s the antagonism. The empathy is that I do all of it because I trust you can handle it. Most coaches treat their clients like they’re fragile. I treat mine like they’re capable of working with what’s true.

When someone recoils, I let them recoil. I don’t rescue them. I don’t pile on. I just don’t move.

Most people have never been allowed to feel the full weight of a question before. They’ve been handed an answer the second their eyes welled up. The recoil is the work starting. My job is to not break the spell.

Q6. Tell us about the early reader who ran the diagnostic on a years-long project and realized she wanted to stop entirely. What was the revelation in the room, and what’s the cost of staying past your Barometer reading?

A: She’d been building it for nine years. A podcast and a community she’d poured everything into. We ran the question, and she stopped mid-sentence. The needle wasn’t ambiguous. It hadn’t been ambiguous for a long time.



What she said next was the moment: “I think I’ve been afraid that quitting would mean the last nine years didn’t count.”



The cost of staying past your Barometer reading is that exact confusion. You start mistaking loyalty for integrity. Integrity is staying true to who you’re becoming. Loyalty to an outdated version of yourself is inertia in a noble costume.



She quit. Within six months, she’d started something she actually wanted to do, which she couldn’t have seen while she was bleeding out on the old thing. The years she spent past the expiration date weren’t wasted. They were the tuition for finally being able to hear herself.

Q7. “The most exhausting thing in the world is caring deeply and living shallowly.” How does that tie to what the Zest Barometer measures, and what does the gap actually look and feel like?

A: That sentence is what the Barometer measures.



The gap looks like a person who studies their way into paralysis. They read about the change. They talk about it with friends. They get smarter and smarter about a life they aren’t actually living.



It feels like a quiet, persistent ache. A daily wrongness you can’t quite explain to anyone, because from the outside, your life looks fine. The bills get paid. The kids are okay. The job is technically working.



But you know. And that knowing is what the Barometer hears. The exhaustion lifts only when you start doing what actually counts. More volume on the wrong thing makes it worse.

Q8. Devil’s advocate: “I already know I’m doing the wrong thing. I just can’t afford to stop. I have a mortgage. I have kids. I have a career I’ve built for 20 years. The Zest Barometer is a luxury I don’t have.” What’s your honest, tough-love message to her?

A: You’re not wrong. You can’t blow up the life that’s keeping the lights on. Anyone who tells you otherwise is selling something.



But notice what you said. “I already know I’m doing the wrong thing.” That’s the whole diagnostic. You already ran the Barometer. The needle’s already pointing somewhere. You just don’t like where.



What matters now is what you do with the information you already have. And the honest answer is almost never “quit tomorrow.” It’s usually: protect 30 minutes a day for the thing that’s actually yours. Then make one small move on it before the week ends.



That’s the toehold. The mortgage doesn’t care about your inner life. Your inner life is the only thing that you will have to live with for the next 20 years.



Pretending you haven’t already done the diagnostic costs more than running it.

Q9. Walk her through the one question to ask right now, and what to do depending on what answer comes up.

A: One question. Pick something you’ve been doing for at least six months. The project, the job, the relationship, the morning routine. Whatever’s been quietly weighing on you.



Ask: “Does this still energize me, or is it emptying me?”



Don’t rush the answer. The truthful response usually isn’t the one you’d give at a dinner party. Let the question land before you answer it.



If the answer is “it energizes me, but I’m tired,” you’re doing the right thing the wrong way. The fix is scope. Narrow what you’re carrying. Ask for help on the part you’ve been white-knuckling alone.



If the answer is “it empties me, and it has for a long time,” you’re probably doing the wrong thing. The fix is the next honest conversation. With yourself first. Then, with the people whose lives are tied to your answer. Productivity hacks won’t fix this one.



Either way, you’ve stopped guessing. That’s the win. Most people spend years not asking. One honest pass is worth more than another year of dragging.

Q10. Where can readers find you, your book, your community, your coaching, your Substack, and anything else you’d love them to explore next?

Everything I do lives at creativeonpurpose.substack.com. The publication is free, and twice a week I write about exactly this kind of work: purpose, meaning, and fulfillment, plus how to build a business that funds and fits the life you actually want.



If the diagnostic in this conversation landed for you, the book is called Intrepid: Dare to Make a Difference. It’s 27 questions designed to do for the rest of your life and work what the Zest Barometer does for one piece of it. You can grab it on Amazon: https://mybook.to/intrepidbook.



For people who want to go deeper, I run a paid community called The Circle. It’s 60 people committed to this work and to each other. We meet weekly. We hold each other to the standard. If you’ve ever wanted a room of people who won’t let you hide, that’s the room.



And if you want to test what it’s like to work with me directly, I offer a free coaching-by-email experience called the Catalyst Exchange. Bring me what’s stuck. I’ll bring you a pointed question or two. That’s how all of my 1:1 clients started.



The whole thing is built on one bet. That a small number of people doing real work together beats a big number of strangers consuming content. If that’s the kind of room you’ve been looking for, come find us and let’s work together to make things better.

Please hit the ❤️ button.

Think of it as applause, but quieter.

Here’s my ❤️ back to you for doing that!

👇Leave a comment.👇

→ Pick something you’ve been doing for 6+ months and ask: “Does this energize me, or is it emptying me?” What came up? Share below!

→ What have you been calling a discipline problem… that might actually be a zest problem?

→ Scott says we mistake “loyalty to an outdated version of yourself” for integrity. Is there something you’re staying unreasonably loyal?

→ Or just share whatever came to mind when you read this.

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