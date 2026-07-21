Some Things Worth Sharing

Some Things Worth Sharing

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Scott Perry's avatar
Scott Perry
2d

What a thrill to be featured in your excellent publication, Karen. Thank you!

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Elizabeth Walker's avatar
Elizabeth Walker
2d

Really really good!

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