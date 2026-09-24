Some Things Worth Sharing

Some Things Worth Sharing

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Melanie Goodman's avatar
Melanie Goodman
Sep 24

Hi Karen! My pick for the bathroom mirror would be Sandy's answer on guilt, because a good day can feel like a betrayal when you're grieving and she gives you permission to have one anyway. I've lost someone close too, and the part about friends drifting away long after the funeral rang very true. Thank you both for being so open about it.

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Marge Farrington's avatar
Marge Farrington
Sep 25

What struck me the most:

She’s not healed. She’s whole. There’s a difference.

What a great idea it is to interview yourself. How much you can learn by asking the right questions in this way.

You've come a long way from where you were. I believe your family is smiling now.

Thank you for all you, all you give.

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