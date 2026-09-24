art by Karen Salmansohn

Some losses are particularly hard to get over.

Sandy Linda knows.

She lost her mother, her sister and her father in 14 months.

When the usual grief roadmap didn’t get her unstuck, she went looking for what it left out.

Today Sandy is a Master Certified Life Coach who helps high-achieving women stop saying “I’m fine” … and start actually living again.

Her framework, The Reclaim Method, rests on one radical idea: you don’t have to be “over it” to build a life you love.

Enjoy my Q&A with Sandy below!

xo, Karen Salmansohn

An intimate interview with Sandy Linda:

The grief coach who gets women unstuck…

without asking them to get over it.

Sandy Linda

Q1.

The world treats grief like a chapter to push through. Your method says people stuck in grief for years aren't broken. So what is The Reclaim Method? And when did you realize most of us are grieving with the wrong map?

Sandy Linda (Grief Coach):

Most women who come to me have done grief “right.” Therapy. Journaling. The five stages. And they’re still stuck.

Because nobody asked them the real question: What are you actually carrying?

It’s almost never just sadness. It’s guilt for still having ambition. The loneliness of being “the strong one.” Anger at the people who disappeared. The five stages don’t mention any of those. So women feel them, assume something’s wrong with them, and bury them.

The Reclaim Method names those hidden emotions, one by one. Then it helps a woman take back what grief convinced her was gone. Her identity. Her ambition. Her right to want more.

I chose “reclaim” on purpose. Not “recover,” because she’s not sick. Not “restore,” because she can’t go back. Reclaim means those pieces were always hers. Grief just buried them.

When I lost my family, grief became my entire personality. Not a slice. The whole pie. I forgot I was also funny. Also ambitious. Also a woman who loves yoga pants. Reclaiming is finding those other slices again.

And the wrong map? I realized it when I lost my parents and my sister in 14 months, and the five stages had nothing to say to a woman who was devastated AND still wanted to build something. I wasn’t broken. I was feeling everything at once. Nobody told me that was allowed.

Q2.

You lost your entire family in 14 months. What did you learn that no book prepared you for?

Sandy Linda (Grief Coach):

My mother died on December 5th, 2013. Pancreatic cancer. Less than a year later, on November 28th, 2014, my sister died. Breast cancer. Three months after that, on February 20th, 2015, my father had a stroke and died.

Fourteen months. Three people. My entire family.

The night my father died, the doctor called while I was driving home from the hospital. I sat there and realized I had no one to call. The people I would have called were already gone.

I was 40, and I had to rebuild an entire life with no one left who knew me as a daughter or a sister.

The grief didn’t come in stages. It came in waves. Mother grief. Sister grief. Father grief. And one nobody warned me about: grief for myself. The woman who had a family to call at the end of the day. She was gone too.

That’s what no book prepared me for. Losing a person is the grief everyone can see. Underneath are the ones nobody names: your identity, your support system, the future you assumed you’d have. Those are the griefs that keep women stuck for years.

Q3.

You say there are emotions in grief nobody warns us about. What are they? And why isn't the big one sadness?

Sandy Linda (Grief Coach):

Sadness I expected. The one that blindsided me was anger.

Not at God. Not at cancer. At the living.

After my father died, the support poured in. Then, month by month, it faded. The calls stopped. The texts slowed.

Then a close friend blocked me on Facebook. I had reached out for help. She didn’t say “I need space.” She just vanished. This was a woman who once told me I should feel lucky to be her friend. Turns out she didn’t know how to be one when my need wasn’t convenient.

Here’s what no grief book says: the anger isn’t about the people you lost. It’s about the people still alive who chose to leave. The ones who showed up for the funeral but not for a Tuesday six months later.

And high-achieving women are taught that anger is a flaw. Be pleasant. Be grateful. Never furious. So we swallow it.

That anger was the first honest thing I’d felt in months.

Q4.

Another emotion that blindsided you was betrayal. What happens to a woman who buries it inside her grief?

Sandy Linda (Grief Coach):

Betrayal has no stage, no name, and no permission to exist. But every grieving woman has a version of this story.

One reader put it perfectly: “They died to me too.” She meant the friends who swore they were still close but never showed up.

Betrayal stacks a second loss on top of the first. You’re grieving the person who died AND the people who are alive and gone.

What does it cost her? She overfunctions. She performs strength to prove she doesn’t need anyone. She builds walls so thick she calls them independence. She scans every new relationship for the exit.

And it looks like she’s fine. She’s working. She’s building. Just alone. Because somewhere along the way she learned that needing people is dangerous.

That’s not strength. That’s a life sentence dressed up as strength.

Q5.

Readers love your phrase “buffering instead of grieving.” What does buffering actually look like on a normal day? And why is the most common version the one our culture applauds as productivity?

Sandy Linda (Grief Coach):

Buffering is what happens when the pain is real, but you don’t feel safe to sit with it. So you stay busy. Stay helpful to everyone… except yourself. And so you stay stuck.

What does it look like in someone’s day? The buffer wears many masks. A glass of wine at 5pm sharp. A to-do list that breeds faster than rabbits. Scrolling until your thumb goes numb at midnight… and you should be asleep.

And somewhere underneath all of it is the grief you have not allowed yourself to feel.

But here’s what makes buffering dangerous for high-achieving women: it doesn’t look like avoidance. It looks like ambition.

She’s not on the couch. She’s at her desk at 6am. She’s volunteering for the extra project. She’s the first one to say “I’ll handle it” and the last one to leave. Her boss calls her dedicated. Her friends call her strong. LinkedIn calls her a leader.

And nobody, not one person, looks at that woman and says “she’s running from her grief.” They give her a promotion instead.

One of my readers described it perfectly. She said she couldn’t enjoy downtime anymore. Not reading. Not cooking. Not anything that used to bring her joy. Because the moment she slowed down, grief was right there waiting.

That’s the trick. Buffering doesn’t look like a woman falling apart. It looks like a woman holding everything together. And that’s exactly why she can risk staying stuck for years.

Q6.

You say guilt keeps people frozen. Guilt for laughing again. For having a good day. What should a woman say to herself when guilt shows up?

Sandy Linda (Grief Coach):

Guilt is grief dressed up as responsibility. It doesn’t feel like a trap. It feels like being a good person.

If I laugh today, have I forgotten them? If I build something new, have I moved on?

Those questions feel like love. They’re not.

I lived in that trap, asking the same question on a loop: Should I have done more?

After my sister died, I found her journals. They gave me answers I didn’t expect. Understanding that came too late for the conversation we never had.

That’s what guilt does. It replays the past and insists one different choice would have changed everything. It magnifies every failing and shrinks all the love you actually gave.

So here’s the first sentence to say when guilt shows up:

Guilt is a liar.

Your mother, your father, your sister, your person: they didn’t love you so you could spend your life punishing yourself for surviving. They loved you so you could live.

Guilt says you don’t deserve a good day.

The truth is that a good day is how you honor them.

Q7.

Most women who come to you have already done therapy. What does your work reach that therapy doesn't?

Sandy Linda (Grief Coach):

Therapy is sacred work. It takes a woman from not functioning to functioning. That matters.

But functioning isn’t living.

I know that gap because I lived in it. I did the therapy. I walked through the five stages. And I stayed frozen for three years. The map was incomplete. It didn’t mention betrayal, identity loss, guilt, or anger at the living. Those were the emotions keeping me stuck.

Therapy asks, “How are you feeling?” My work asks, “What are you building?” Therapy gives her a rearview mirror. My work gives her a windshield.

And because I’ve lived this, when a woman tells me “nobody understands,” I can say, “I do.”

Q8.

Let me push back (with love). Some reader is thinking: "I've done the work, and a piece of me is still missing forever." What's your honest message to her?

Sandy Linda (Grief Coach):

She’s right. A piece of her is missing forever. She’s had enough people lie to her about grief.

But that missing piece doesn’t mean she’s broken. It means she loved someone deeply. That’s the price of love, and it’s worth paying.

What changes is how she carries it.

Now I have a plan. On Mother’s Day, I turn off my email notifications. I skip the malls. I skip restaurants. That’s not avoidance. That’s a woman who has survived more than a decade of Mother’s Days and learned to navigate them.

The waves still come. Birthdays. Anniversaries. But you see the wave building, and you know what to do.

A reclaimed life is ordinary, and that’s the point. On a Tuesday afternoon, she’s working on something she cares about. She’ll text a friend something funny. She’ll think about her mother and smile instead of spiral.

She’s not healed. She’s whole. There’s a difference.

Q9.

Where can readers find you?

Sandy Linda (Grief Coach):

I suggest you start with my Substack, Where Phoenixes Go to Rise. Every week I write about the grief nobody talks about, and how to build something meaningful while you’re still healing.

» Subscribe here free… and see if my voice feels like home.

Want to go deeper? The paid tier has my tools, my frameworks, and my most honest writing.

» Explore my paid tier here …and get my 48 hour emotional audit …and other perks.

If you suspect you’ve been buffering…

» Go here to take my free five-minute self-assessment, “Are You Buffering Instead of Grieving?”

And if you’ve been reading this whole interview thinking, “I need to talk to her,” that’s what the Phoenix Support and Reclaim Hour is for. Sixty minutes, one-on-one. You tell me what you’re carrying. I help you see what you can build.

» Go here to book one of my four spots I offer each month.

Wherever you start, know this: you don’t have to be healed to begin. You just have to be tired of pretending you are.

Please hit the ❤️ button.

It’s a small thing. It takes one second. And it matters.

Here’s my ❤️ back to you for doing that!

👇Leave a comment.👇

→ Which of Sandy’s lines do you want to tape to your bathroom mirror?

→ What’s your go-to buffer? The 5pm wine, the endless to-do list, the scroll… or something sneakier?

→ Has guilt (or loss or sadness) ever lied to you? What did it say?

→ Who showed up for you in “month seven”… and did you ever get to tell them what it meant?

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