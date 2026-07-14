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There’s a story we’ve all been sold about getting older.

That somewhere around 50, the lights start dimming.

The kids leave, the collagen leaves, the invitations leave.

And your job is to quietly accept it… preferably while researching “best walking shoes for women.”

Guess what?

These beliefs don’t just make you cranky.

They literally shorten your life!

That’s what my two guests today are here to talk about.

Yes, TWO guests. And they’re both named Dina.

Meet Dina Alvarez and Dina Aronson.

They each have something very much worth sharing.

Enjoy my Q&A with the Dinas below!

xo, Karen

A lively interview with

Dina Alvarez and Dina Aronson

about living longer & livelier in midlife!

Q: You’re both named Dina, and you two met on what you’ve called a “midlife blind date.” One of you almost cancelled on the way there. Now you’re best friends who wrote a bestselling book together. Tell us a bit about your friendship. And what you feel are the most important aspects of friendships in adult life?

Alvarez: It definitely was a midlife friendship blind date! I scheduled dinner with a woman I only knew via social media. She in turn invited a friend who invited Dina. I’m an introvert and suddenly a party of three women I’d never met loomed on the horizon and I was nervous about it. I admit I contemplated cancelling! But I am so glad I didn’t. Dina and I met in our early 50s and had so many interesting conversations - just two women appreciating a new friend and sharing our own midlife stories. From there it bloomed into the book, one that both of us agree wouldn’t exist without each other. It taught me the beauty of collaboration and how it can strengthen the bond of friendship even further. It also taught me that making new friends in midlife bring alternate perspectives to the table and add a new element of interest to your life.

Aronson: I hear from so many women that it feels more difficult to make friends in midlife, and I get it– our built in communities change as we get older. Opportunities to connect were abundant when we were younger (school, work, parent networks), but so much of this starts to shift in midlife, and we have to be a bit more intentional about meeting people. And that intentionality is what I think makes our midlife friendships so meaningful. We know ourselves better, and we are choosing people who feel aligned. We both chose each other, and importantly, allowed ourselves to be open, vulnerable, and show up as we are– today. And I think that’s such an important aspect of adult friendship. No curating our lives, no hiding parts of ourselves, but allowing ourselves to be truly seen. And in cowriting this book together, we brought that energy, and learned that something akin to the sum being better than its parts!

Q: You’ve said one of the things that makes your amazing book ( Midlife Private Parts ) different is that you don’t sugarcoat things about midlife. You show midlife three-dimensionally, including the parts that are genuinely hard. What is the one truth about being a woman in midlife that you wish someone had told you straight?

Alvarez: I would love to rebrand midlife and reframe it as a new beginning. Instead of the idea that the best is behind us, the reality is that there is still so much ahead. The loss we feel surrounding empty nests or career shifts are all normal, and it is these very endings that start the next chapter.

Aronson: So many things, but maybe most importantly, I wish I had known a bit sooner that pursuing perfectionism is a fool’s errand, and that no one ever truly has it all figured out.

Q: We’ve talked before about Yale’s Becca Levy, and how she found that people with a positive view of aging live an average of 7.5 years longer than people who dread it. Not eating differently. Not exercising harder. Just thinking differently. What’s your theory of why a mindset shift outperforms a green juice?

Alvarez: I’m convinced that it’s the stories we tell ourselves that dictate outcomes. If we buy into negative thought patterns the effects run far and wide. My mom is such a perfect example. At 84, she still talks about wanting to travel and all the things she wants to get done. It’s inspiring and touching to see how she pays no attention to her age and focuses on the possibilities ahead.

Aronson: I genuinely believe that when we have a positive mindset, we have hope. We can see possibilities. We have a reason to get up and go every single day. Dr. Levy developed the Stereotype Embodiment Theory, which simply put, means we internalize cultural narratives and stereotypes around age that can influence our biology, behavior, and expectations.

One of the reasons I love our subtitle so much, Revealing Essays that Will Change the Way You Think About Age, is that our thoughts become our reality. And we want women to feel empowered to age boldly and unapologetically. But we are fed a steady stream of nonsense about age from the time we are young– messaging that tells us that our value is tied to our youth and beauty, and that our relevance and vitality declines with age. As a culture, we haven’t been telling stories that show just how wrongheaded this narrative is, and we set out to change that with this book. Maybe we should start billing it as the green juice for the mind and soul?!

Q: You’ve also shared about a midlife woman who said she wasn’t empty nesting, she was OPEN nesting. And you believe the possibilities can become endless in midlife. Make the case to a woman whose youngest just left for college…. and the silence in the house feels like grief, NOT opportunity.

Alvarez: The initial shock of children leaving home may feel enormous, but we learn about ourselves in the very silence we want to push away. If we think about it, while our children are getting their wings to fly, we are too. It’s during this time when we begin to ask the question: How do I want to spend my time now or where do I go from here? Open nesting is a second chance - an opportunity to revisit all the ideas you put on the back burner to see what fits.

Aronson: There’s no question that for women who have kids and spend 18 years immersed in child-rearing, there is a feeling of real loss when they leave. The world as we’ve known it shifts, and our sense of purpose may take a major hit. Add to that all of the other stuff going on as we enter and move through midlife (I’m looking at you perimenopause!), and it can feel entirely disorienting. We need to feel our feelings, but we also need to live our lives. If we’re lucky, we still have a lot of years ahead of us. And that silence is an opportunity to slow down, and to finally focus on ourselves after so many years of taking care of others. It gives us a chance to really tune in and think about what it is we want, and how we want to live the next decades. In those 18 years, we’ve gained tremendous perspective and so much wisdom, and we take that with us as we move into what’s next.

It’s interesting, in the book, so many of the reckonings and transformations happened during the pandemic, which surprised us at first, but when we thought about it, it totally made sense. Slowing down long enough to tune out the noise and hear yourself think is really a gift.

Q: You believe women aren’t having a midlife crisis. They’re having a midlife renaissance. What’s the difference between the two, and at what specific moment did you each realize which one you were actually living?

Alvarez: Many women I know are embarking on new projects and second careers, and are excited as they look toward the future. There’s less emotional upheaval and more of a sense of revival as I watch them move into the next phase of their life. My own story is that as I approached my late forties, it was as if someone flipped a switch and the floodlights came on. I stepped outside my introvert comfort zone. I began to write again and in doing so connected with women and built a small community. I was ready in a way I wasn’t before and there’s a part of this transformation that I can’t truly explain. Perhaps it was the perspective of aging or no longer wanting to live in the shadows and having the courage to act on it. I’m grateful to have met midlife this way.

Aronson: Circling back to an earlier question, if we believe that age is all doom, gloom, and decline, we are going to be in crisis as we age, unable to let go of the past and see a path forward. Fortunately, I had an excellent example in my mother, who was engaged with life, curious, social, and creative, and I learned from her that possibilities were there as long as we are alive. I’m not sure there was a specific moment, but I think I knew this would be a renaissance when I finally (after years of dreaming about it) made the decision to shift gears and launch a blog for midlife women in 2020 at the age of 51. Leaving behind a 20-year business and taking that leap was scary, and it took a lot of time and faith in myself, but it has opened up my life in ways I never imagined. In many ways, it truly feels like a rebirth.

Q: Arthur Brooks writes about how we shift from fluid intelligence (the quick-on-your-feet kind) to crystallized intelligence (the connect-the-dots, see-the-pattern kind) as we age. Tell us one specific thing you can each do now, in your 50s, that you absolutely could not do at 30, no matter how hard you tried.

Alvarez: At 30, I would never have published personal essays. My essay in Midlife Private Parts about feeling completely invisible and uncomfortable in my own skin when I was younger would have never made it into a public forum. I was too shy to let anyone into those parts of my life in my younger years. I’ll publish a personal essay today knowing my experience may help someone else who is struggling with the very thing I’m writing about.

Aronson: This is such a good question! There are definitely many things, but I think primarily, I am now able to allow myself to be genuinely vulnerable, to show up as I am, warts and all, without that fear I once felt about not fitting in or not being liked. That openness has been a true portal to connection for me.

Q: You did an event in Larchmont called “Better With Age.” What does “better” actually look like in real life?

Alvarez: There’s definitely a sense of simplicity at this stage in life. Better is remaining curious, staying connected with friends and prioritizing health. It’s swapping out a 60 minute cardio class with pilates, coffee with a friend and a good book.

Aronson: Putting aside my jowls, which have not gotten better with age, just about everything else has! I feel smarter, more confident, and more able to connect life’s dots. I’ve shed so much of the gunk that held me back when I was younger– the worry about what others think, the fear of judgment, the need for perfectionism– and have clarity about what really matters to me. I understand in a meaningful way that success is not defined by the external, and that the only approval I need is my own. Wisdom is a beautiful thing!

Q: I’m going to play devil’s advocate here, with love. There are midlife people who are truly struggling. They have teenagers at home, breast cancer either now or in the rearview, parents aging. Every day is a storm. What is your honest message to women who are truly struggling in midlife? And how is your book also powerfully helpful for her?

Alvarez: My heart aches thinking about this question because I know many women who are in the midst of it. The first step is to ask for help. Find a support group or leverage your support system. Make time to leave the house and know that there is a difference between solitude and isolation. Studies support the multifaceted benefits of just taking a walk. Sometimes it’s the small things you carve time out for that have the biggest impact.

The essays in Midlife Private Parts all touch on advocating for ourselves, releasing perfection, accepting our strengths and taking the time to acknowledge the duality of life. Life is in constant flux but there are resources, people and places that can help ease your situation. Not to mention finding books that encourage you and uplift your soul.

Aronson: The struggle is real, as they say, and as we touched on in an earlier question, it was really important to us to tell unvarnished, honest stories in the book without sugarcoating the hard parts. No one gets to midlife unscathed; we have lived long enough to know loss, failure, and life’s hardships in the many forms they take. But there are always pockets of joy to be found if we are present enough to spot the beautiful sunset, the rainbow out our window, the stranger smiling at us on the street. Duality is a fact of life, and the stories in the book beautifully demonstrate that it’s possible to hold both joy and sorrow in the same hands. As importantly, or maybe most importantly, women reading these stories will feel seen, and will know that they are not alone as they go through it. They will see how other women have reckoned with life, confronted challenges, and have made it to the other side, providing much-needed hope for those in the throes of the messy middle.

Q: If you could put one sentence about getting older on a billboard tomorrow, the one you’d want every 38-year-old woman to read on her morning commute before she gets there, what would it say?

Alvarez: I would have to reference a popular quote that says, “Don’t regret getting older. It is a privilege denied to many.” It’s always one that puts things into perspective in a split-second.

Aronson: In an age of algorithms and perfectly curated online lives that can spark comparison and tweak insecurity, the billboard would read (in neon flashing lights!) “THERE’S NO SUCH THING AS PERFECT!”

Q: Where can readers find you, your book, your events, your work together, and anything else you’d love them to explore next?

Alvarez + Aronson:

You can find the book on our website, midlifeprivateparts.com, where you can buy from your retailer of choice.

And follow us on IG for event info and midlife inspo:

@midlifeprivateparts, @thewritestyles + Patina with Dina Aronson

We’re both also on Substack… at:

A Few Good Things + Patina with Dina Aronson.

Please hit the ❤️ button.



Think of it as applause, but quieter. Here’s my ❤️ back to you for doing that!

👇Leave a comment.👇

→ The Dinas’ friendship exists because one of them didn’t cancel. What’s ONE invite you almost cancelled on... that changed something? (Or the one you’re tempted to cancel… and now promise you won’t.)

→ What’s ONE negative story about getting older you’ve been telling yourself... that you’re ready to return for a refund?

→ Crisis or renaissance: which one have you been living? And what would it take to switch teams?

→ Or just share the line from the Dinas that hit you hardest. Or whatever sprung to mind reading all of this!

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