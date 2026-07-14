Some Things Worth Sharing

Some Things Worth Sharing

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Josee Madison's avatar
Josee Madison
Jul 14

OH MY GOODNESS!! This interview was pure gold. I asked a friend recently how she felt being a new empty-nester, she said: “Are you kidding me? We’re free birds”. Hahahaha.

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Audrey | Pension To Profits's avatar
Audrey | Pension To Profits
5d

I love the authenticity in every sentence and every word - this was an amazing read. Best sentence? “Don’t regret getting older. It is a privilege denied to many.” Mic drop for a whole generation.

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