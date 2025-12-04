Some Things Worth Sharing
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The “Zest Barometer” Test: How To Tell If You’re Doing Life Wrong
An effective, simple diagnostic tool - that explains why you keep feeling depleted by the work you said you wanted - and what to do about it.
Jul 21
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Some Things Worth Sharing
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Karen Salmansohn
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14
7
How to Add 7 Years to Your Life (Without Eating Any More Broccoli)
An Interview with "The Two Dinas" (Yes, Both Named Dina) About the "Midlife Renaissance" and Why Your Mindset About Aging Is Worth 7.5 Years
Jul 14
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Some Things Worth Sharing
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Karen Salmansohn
55
16
8
June 2026
This Woman’s an Expert On How To Do Things You Put Off. She Ran a Business at 10. An Entrepreneur Fair at 12. And At 18 Wrote a Bestseller.
An interview with Avery Crumrine about the power of a ”Self-Trust Loop" and how to follow through on goals.
Jun 10
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Some Things Worth Sharing
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Karen Salmansohn
54
23
17
March 2026
This Woman Gets People Unstuck in 25 Minutes. Her Secret Is Wildly Simple. And It Works.
An Interview with Kristin Gutierrez About The "1% Dial" Method
Mar 2
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Some Things Worth Sharing
621
65
69
February 2026
This Woman Did a Year-Long Deep Dive Into Love. Get Ready to Rethink Your Relationship.
An Interview With Kim Sorelle about The "Power of One" Theory
Feb 14
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Some Things Worth Sharing
41
23
6
How to Have a Disaster-Proof Career. Even If Your Entire Business Model Breaks.
guest essay by Michael F. Schein
Feb 3
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Some Things Worth Sharing
9
10
5
December 2025
The Moment I Knew My Ex Was a Pathological Liar
Why moving on is hard, even when you know they were terrible
Dec 4, 2025
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Some Things Worth Sharing
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Karen Salmansohn
159
70
23
November 2025
The Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda, Shuttuppa Detox
Tools to help you to finally make peace with your past.
Nov 2, 2025
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Some Things Worth Sharing
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Karen Salmansohn
58
19
12
October 2025
How to Leave a Legacy That Matters (Without Needing to Be Famous)
Some Things Worth Sharing #5
Oct 5, 2025
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Some Things Worth Sharing
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Karen Salmansohn
99
46
9
September 2025
Earth is Weird. You're Doing Great.
Some Things Worth Sharing #4
Sep 17, 2025
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Some Things Worth Sharing
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Karen Salmansohn
53
14
13
August 2025
Text Messages From Your Future Self
If your future self could send you text messages, here's what they'd desperately want you to know.
Aug 17, 2025
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Some Things Worth Sharing
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Karen Salmansohn
34
40
13
July 2025
Are you having a Near-Life Experience?
Some Things Worth Sharing #2
Jul 22, 2025
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Some Things Worth Sharing
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Karen Salmansohn
15
1
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