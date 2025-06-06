You know that feeling when a friend calls you… not to chat… but because they just heard something that changed how they think about everything, and they absolutely cannot wait to tell you?

That’s what Some Things Worth Sharing is.

Each week, I share things that are too good to keep to myself.

Things that made me pause.

Things that made me laugh.

Things that made me feel a little less alone in these messy, chaotic times.

A photo of something oddly moving (or just odd)

A product or practice that is making my day slightly more sane

A moment that made me want to text five people, but I’m sending it to you instead

It’s short. It’s curated.

It’s the kind of email you’ll look forward to opening each week.

So much so, “Some Things Worth Sharing” is regularly ranking as a bestseller on Substack

Who’s the gal behind “Some Things Worth Sharing” ?

Hi! I’m Karen Salmansohn!

I’m a multi-bestselling author and behavioral change expert with over 2 million books and courses sold worldwide….committed to empowering people to live more meaningful, regret-resistant lives.

I’ve also been a columnist for Oprah.com, Psychology Today, Mind Body Green, and CNN.

Plus, I’m the founder of a few popular personal development sites

NotSalmon.com

YourToDieForLife.com

You-ier.com

PositiveThinkingTank.com

Plus I have 2 Substack publications The Stand Up Philosopher… and this one… Some Things Worth Sharing.

Why did I create Some Things Worth Sharing?

For the last 30 years I’ve been collecting things that actually help me.

Books. Ideas. People. Lines. Practices. Weird little tools that work.

Some Things Worth Sharing is where I hand them to you.

A lot of what I share comes from remarkable guests. Experts. Survivors. People who built something from nothing. Or lost everything & rebuilt it into something better.

And yes… sometimes I’ll grab the mic myself and tell you a story from my own life… because I started this thing and I get to do that. 😉

So pull up a chair. Your next big idea, your next breakthrough, your next deep breath might be one conversation away.

A little something for the people who upgrade

Paid annual subscribers get something I’m pretty excited about:

The Member Spotlight Series.

This is where I find a remarkable human in this community, interview them, and write them up properly… then send their story to my 66,870+ subscribers.

Your business, your book, your hard-won wisdom, your weird little side project… introduced to a room full of curious, smart people who already trust my taste.

Brands pay thousands for this kind of room. Annual subscribers get it free. 😉

Plus 3 video courses worth $300, and the worksheets I use with private clients to help you figure out what you actually want, why you keep getting in your own way, and what to do about it starting now.